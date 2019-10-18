Jaguars think Nick Foles will practice next week

Getty Images

Nick Foles has not practiced since breaking his collarbone in the season opener, but he’ll be eligible to do so next week and it looks like that’s the plan in Jacksonville.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters at a Friday press conference that the team thinks Foles will take part in practice next Wednesday. That’s the first day that Foles could practice as players on injured reserve are ineligible to do on-field work with their teams until they’ve been on the list for six weeks.

Players on injured reserve aren’t eligible to be returned to the active roster until they’ve been out for eight weeks. That means Foles won’t be able to play until Week 11 as the Jaguars have a bye in Week 10.

If Foles is ready to go at that point, Marrone and the Jags will face a decision about whether to start him or rookie Gardner Minshew. The sixth-round pick has played well since being thrust into the lineup, but had his worst outing against the Saints last weekend and his performance against the Bengals, Jets and Texans over the next three weeks will likely factor heavily into the ultimate quarterback choice.