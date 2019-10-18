Jets, Kelechi Osemele at odds over treatment of shoulder injury

Getty Images

A report earlier this week said that Jets guard Kelechi Osemele would have surgery to repair the shoulder injury that’s kept him out the last two games, but he hasn’t had the operation and it is unclear if he’ll be having it in the near future.

Osemele told reporters on Friday that he needs the surgery and is waiting for the Jets to authorize it. That authorization obviously hinges on the Jets agreeing that Osemele needs surgery and that appears to be a bone of contention.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that two doctors have determined that the injury surfaced before this season began and that they’ve cleared Osemele to continue playing through it. Costello adds that the Jets want Osemele to practice on Saturday or they will suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Bengals suspended left tackle Cordy Glenn for that reason this week after a disagreement regarding the handling of his concussion. The Patriots won’t have defensive lineman Michael Bennett for Monday night’s game against the Jets after suspending him in the wake of a disagreement with the coaching staff.