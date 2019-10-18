Matt Prater kicked his 50th 50-yard field goal

Getty Images

The Lions admitted that they settled for too many field goals on Monday night, but they’re lucky they have a kicker they can count on — one of the best in NFL history.

Lions kicker Matt Prater kicked the 50th field goal of at least 50 yards in his career on Monday night in Green Bay. With 50 50-yard field goals in his career, he’s now third in NFL history.

With 11 games remaining this season, Prater has an excellent chance of moving into second place in NFL history. That spot is currently occupied by former Lions kicker Jason Hanson, who retired with 52 50-yard field goals.

The all-time record is owned by Sebastian Janikowski, who made 58 50-yard field goals in his career.

The 35-year-old Prater has benefited from playing all of his career home games either indoors or at Denver’s altitude, but no matter where he kicks, including at Green Bay on Monday night, he’s one of the best ever to do it.