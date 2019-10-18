Matt Prater kicked his 50th 50-yard field goal

The Lions admitted that they settled for too many field goals on Monday night, but they’re lucky they have a kicker they can count on — one of the best in NFL history.

Lions kicker Matt Prater kicked the 50th field goal of at least 50 yards in his career on Monday night in Green Bay. With 50 50-yard field goals in his career, he’s now third in NFL history.

With 11 games remaining this season, Prater has an excellent chance of moving into second place in NFL history. That spot is currently occupied by former Lions kicker Jason Hanson, who retired with 52 50-yard field goals.

The all-time record is owned by Sebastian Janikowski, who made 58 50-yard field goals in his career.

The 35-year-old Prater has benefited from playing all of his career home games either indoors or at Denver’s altitude, but no matter where he kicks, including at Green Bay on Monday night, he’s one of the best ever to do it.

5 responses to “Matt Prater kicked his 50th 50-yard field goal

  1. Prater is very good, no doubt. But the GOAT is Justin Tucker. He will own every record in the book by the time he is finished. And he sings great!!

  2. To me modern kicking distance records mean little to me. These guys are either kicking indoors, or off of field turf. They are not kicking off grass or mud or a baseball infield. Players can’t hit the long snapper or get a running start trying to block the kick etc. Two different eras..

  3. I was impressed. He did his job. The Lions simply couldn’t capitalize after being given a dozen or so silver-platter opportunities to put the game away. The Packer D stepped up. One questionable call wouldn’t have changed the result of a fine Packer comeback.

  4. “To me modern kicking distance records mean little to me. These guys are either kicking indoors, or off of field turf. They are not kicking off grass or mud or a baseball infield. Players can’t hit the long snapper or get a running start trying to block the kick etc. Two different eras..”

    Prater hit that 64 yard FG on grass in Denver in December. That’s tough.

