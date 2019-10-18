Nigel Bradham a “long shot” for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Eagles will take on the Cowboys on Sunday night and it looks like they’ll be without a few starters for the NFC East matchup.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of an ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said at a Friday press conference that it will be a “long shot” for the veteran to be well enough to play against Dallas. T.J. Edwards will take on a bigger role when and if Bradham is ruled out for Sunday.

Pederson didn’t rule anyone out at his press conference, but he didn’t provide much reason for optimism about wide receiver DeSean Jackson or left tackle Jason Peters. Jackson has missed four games with an abdominal injury and Pederson said the team didn’t want him to rush back from a “tricky” injury.

Peters hurt his knee against the Vikings last weekend and hasn’t practiced all week. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (foot) have practiced this week and appear to have a better chance of playing.