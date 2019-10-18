Packers rule out Davante Adams, hold out hope for other injured wideouts

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
The Packers practiced without their top three receivers this week, but only one of them has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Davante Adams will miss his third straight game with a turf toe injury. He said that the team is holding out hope that Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will improve enough to play on Sunday.

“We’ve got 48 hours, so we’ve got time to see if they’ll come around,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Allison suffered a concussion against the Lions on Monday night while Valdes-Scantling is dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd are the other receiver options for the Packers.

11 responses to “Packers rule out Davante Adams, hold out hope for other injured wideouts

  2. “The Packers just cannot go through the rest of the season like this. Without Davante Adams, the receiving corps is terrifyingly bad. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, and Allen Lazard is frightening to exactly no one. Not to mention Darrius Shepherd, who had a rather nightmarish performance against Detroit.”

  3. It’s a slow death this year for the Packa’s. All these WR’s will get healthy just in time for an Aaron Rodgers injury to curtail the season. This will be followed by if’s and but’s from the fudgy faithful. The losing starts this week, get your camouflage hankies ready for tears to go with those spilled beers.

  4. After my Vikes paid off the refs last year in Lambo, it seems only fair that the Packers got a call to go their way.

    It will make them harder to catch, especially since the only good teams we’ve played yet are the Packers and Bears (with 6 more good teams to play!).

  6. “Packers needn’t worry. As long as several of the Refs make the 53 man roster again.”
    __________________

    There are always those who are jealous of excellence. Their own inadequacies make them afraid.

  9. ariani1985 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 2:20 pm
    I could work out at the YMCA for a week and start at WR for the packers.
    __________
    Rodgers would still find a way to make you look good 3 catches for 8 yards and 1 TD. Look for ariani on the waiver wire as he is available in 100% leagues.

  10. It will be interesting to see if Ryan Grant is a healthy scratch or not on Sunday.
    Hopefully they’ve been able to get him up to speed enough to contribute.
    Otherwise we may have to use the run again as a crutch to move the football.

    Looking forward to having Darrius Shepherd put that nightmarish game behind him and give it another go.
    He had no trouble getting open looks, just got to secure the football.
    It was great to so the way his teammates and head coach rally around him this week.

    No more sack dances, but I’m sure that won’t slow down the Smith’s Gold Rush!
    Tough game this weekend as I’m sure the Raiders are rested and ready.
    Can’t Wait!!!

