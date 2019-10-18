Patrick Mahomes: “Everything looking good so far!”

Getty Images

While there is still more to learn about the extent of Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury, the Kansas City Chiefs and Mahomes himself seem about as optimistic as possible about his prognosis.

“Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes said on his Twitter account after the game.

Mahomes left Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter after his right kneecap became dislocated on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1. Mahomes was helped to the sideline after the injury was addressed on the field and ultimately left the field under his own power.

Reports on the injury soon afterward said there is no fracture. That would certainly seem to be as positive a return as the team could have hoped to see at this point until an MRI can show the full extent of the damage the dislocation caused. Until that’s known, Mahomes and the Chiefs will just have to hope they dodged a big blow to their 2019 aspirations.