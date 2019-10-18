Pete Carroll: Jarran Reed is “ready to go”

Getty Images

The 5-1 Seahawks didn’t have starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of the year. Reed is now back, and it looks like he’ll get plenty of reps on Sunday against the Ravens.

“He’s ready to go,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. “He’s ready to go and he wants to play the full game. We’ll look after him, take care of him and see how it goes. He’s done a marvelous job of preparing for this time and opportunity. He didn’t want time to have to have to come in and take a few weeks and get acclimated, he did not approach this like that at all. He didn’t look like it, he handled the work really well. So, we’re just going to go play ball.”

Reed made it clear on Friday that he indeed wants to play the entire game.

“I do [want to play the whole game],” Reed said Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. “I worked my tail off to. I’m ready to go. I don’t want him to hold me back.”

It was obvious to Carroll that, during Reed’s six-game suspension, he didn’t sit around.

“He must have worked really hard,” Carroll said. “He would tell you that he did. The challenge of the practice was nothing for him. He’d been working hard enough so that this is not a step up for him, which is what you hope so that he doesn’t have a fall out coming off the practices.”

The league office suspended Reed under the Personal Conduct Policy. Although Seattle has lost once, they could use the help on the defensive side of the ball.