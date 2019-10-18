Report: MRI confirms dislocated kneecap for Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Initial word that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Thursday night’s win over the Broncos has reportedly been confirmed by a Friday MRI.

NFL Media reports that the test showed no significant damage for Mahomes beyond the dislocated kneecap. Tests on Thursday night showed there were no fractured bones.

The feeling on Thursday night was that Mahomes would return this season if the damage was limited to the dislocated kneecap. Friday’s MRI result strengthens that thought, although Mahomes is expected to solicit other opinions about what direction to take in order to recover from the injury.

The long-term plans for the quarterback in Kansas City will certainly be taken into account as part of that process, but it does look like Mahomes will be on the field again at some point in the not too distant future.