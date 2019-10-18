Sack celebrations are back on in Green Bay

Posted by Charean Williams on October 18, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
AP

Za'Darius Smith walked into the locker room Friday, shouting, “Sack celebrations are back on!” The Packers pass rusher later tweeted the same, adding, “Love ya coach.”

Smith indicated Thursday that Packers coach Matt LaFleur had banned sack celebrations because they were taking too long. LaFleur clarified what he meant in a conversation Friday.

“What I told him,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, “was that they better be done in a timely manner. So, I don’t want to see these guys celebrating when I see the punt team’s already out on the field, it’s a third down and we have to burn a timeout or we get called, we get flagged for too many men on the field.”

LaFleur showed the defense a video of Khalil Mack celebrating a sack in 2014 that nearly cost the Raiders a win against the Chiefs. With Mack and Sio Moore offsides, the Raiders were forced to call a timeout.

“They were not situationally aware,” Packers linebacker Preston Smith said.

NFL rules give players 40 seconds to celebrate, and LaFleur said he likes it when the Packers celebrate together as a team but just asks them to be quick about it.

Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith said they already have a celebration dance picked out for Sunday.

“A Halloween celebration,” Za’Darius said.

Smith has six sacks in six games. The Packers have 18 as a team to go with 11 takeaways.

19 responses to “Sack celebrations are back on in Green Bay

  2. The Smiths are awesome and their joint interviews are always hilarious.

    Teams to the west can only wish they had the chemistry the Packers have right now.

  3. Its fantastic having the leader Smith is on this team. As well as the dynamic of the whole unit. Love the team celebrations too. GO PACK GO!!!

  4. What an awesome job of communication between coaches and players happening in green bay! If they can’t even get this simple direction correct how many other thing must be screwed up?

  7. Omg wow did u see that sack celebration?! What a sack celebration!!!! That was the best sack celebration I’ve ever seen!!! Says no one ever. Does this guy realize no one is going to even notice them? Pick something and stick with it. Maybe someone will remember you pal.

  9. He can plan all the sack celebrations he wants as it isn’t gonna matter this week as neither Smith will be getting to Carr this weekend. Next week will be closer to Halloween. Anyway

  11. atthemurph says:
    October 18, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Been quite a few celebrations in Green Bay already this season.
    ___________

    I know! There have already been six parades down Lombardi Ave. so far! One for each win and the one celebrating the offseason championship.

  12. This coach has his finger on the pulse of the players and what’s important and motivational……..to them! He gets it. He was what I meant when I asked for “a new era youngblood who wasn’t in the mold of moldy old-school.” I got what I wished for. So far, so good. He immediately communicated to Smith what his real concern was. Communication is everything, and they’re on top of it. Big time. Keep it up.

  13. I have to admit that Smith and Smith are quite hilarious in their joint interviews and there’s no question that they’ve been a great addition to the locker room with contributing to the close family vibe, but celebrations and choreographed dances are just something I personally could do without.

    Yes, football is supposed to be fun, and I understand that I’m probably in the minority as most fans seem to love that stuff.

    Whatever you have to do to get yourself keyed up and ready to play is fine with me, but as the coach says, get it done in a timely manner.

  14. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:03 pm
    I know! There have already been six parades down Lombardi Ave. so far! One for each win and the one celebrating the offseason championship.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    You live there? You saw it? No wonder you’re miserable.

  15. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:03 pm
    atthemurph says:
    October 18, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Been quite a few celebrations in Green Bay already this season.
    ___________

    I know! There have already been six parades down Lombardi Ave. so far! One for each win and the one celebrating the offseason championship.
    —-
    Don’t forget the blow out they had on Packer referee day. Clete Blakeman was the king of the parade

  17. #TheSmithSackExchange

    #TitleTown

    #KingsOfTheNorth

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  18. cheeseisfattening says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:09 pm
    Don’t forget the blow out they had on Packer referee day. Clete Blakeman was the king of the parade
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Oh come on, now you’re just teasing us!

    If only that were true!

  19. If they can’t even get this simple direction correct how many other thing must be screwed up?
    —–
    As dumb as that sounds what’s funnier is that even if it were true, we’ve got more sacks and takeaways than your team. The one with the bestest defense ever assembled. And if we’re currently such a disjointed mess it can only be looking up from here. We’re coming up aces today!

