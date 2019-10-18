Sean McVay expects Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Rams should have two key players on the field Sunday against the Falcons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said today that he is expecting running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday.

Gurley missed last week’s game with a quadriceps injury. His backup, Malcolm Brown, suffered an ankle injury and is not expected to play Sunday, so Gurley may get a full workload.

Ramsey arrived from Jacksonville in a trade this week. He has played in only three games this season, citing a back injury, but is expected to be a happy camper and a healthy player now that he’s with the Rams.