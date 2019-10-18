Sean McVay: Falcons are better than their record

Getty Images

Sean McVay’s Rams are taking on the 1-5 Falcons on Sunday, but he doesn’t expect an easy game.

“I think the record is really misleading,” McVay said. “I think when you look at them [they are a] really really good football team that has had some unfortunate breaks towards the end of the games, and they’ve played some tough teams.”

The Falcons certainly caught a bad break on Sunday, when they missed an extra point at the end of a 34-33 loss. But they also caught some breaks in their only win, 24-20 over the Eagles. And they’ve lost three games by two touchdowns or more — it’s hard to blame unfortunate breaks when you lose by two touchdowns.

McVay did note the talent at the offensive skill positions.

“You look at the offense, a lot of firepower,” McVay said. “You have an MVP player leading the way in Matt Ryan and then you’ve got Julio [Jones]. I mean, [Austin] Hooper is playing unbelievable. I think [Calvin] Ridley and [Mohamed] Sanu are two of the more underrated receivers in this league, and I’ve always been impressed with what Devonta [Freeman] does.”

That offensive talent aside, however, the Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the league both on defense and on special teams. The Falcons haven’t really been much better this year than 1-5 would suggest. And McVay’s Rams are favored to make them 1-5 on Sunday.