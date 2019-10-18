Sterling Shepard out another week with concussion

Getty Images

The Giants will go at least another week without their top wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard will not be cleared from his concussion this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

That means Shepard is out at least Sunday against the Cardinals. It’s unclear at the moment whether Shepard can be ready to go the following week against the Lions.

Despite missing two games, Shepard leads all Giants wide receivers with 25 catches for 267 yards.

Shepard suffered a concussion in Week One and then suffered another concussion in Week Five. In both cases he continued playing in the game after the concussion, and the NFL and NFL Players Association said they would investigate whether the concussion protocol wasn’t properly followed.

Given that background, the Giants should be particularly cautious with Shepard, as no one would want to see him rush back and then suffer a third concussion.