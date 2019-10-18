Trent Brown doubtful; Tyrell Williams out

Getty Images

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown will make the trip to Green Bay, but it doesn’t look good for him to play.

The team continues to hold out hope his calf injury will improve over the next two days, but it lists him as doubtful.

Coach Jon Gruden said the team likely would use both Brandon Parker and David Sharpe at right tackle if Brown can’t go.

The Raiders ruled out receiver Tyrell Williams (plantar fasciitis).

Right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and core special teams player Dwayne Harris (ankle) were limited in practice and are questionable.