Week Seven injury report roundup

Week Seven of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints at Bears

The Saints ruled out QB Drew Brees (right thumb), TE Jared Cook (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) is questionable after a week of full practices. G Ted Larsen (knee) and DT Bilal Nichols (hand, knee) drew the same designation.

Rams at Falcons

The Rams are set to have RB Todd Gurley (quad) back in the lineup, but RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful. LB Clay Matthews (jaw) will miss another game.

CB Desmond Trufant (toe) will miss a second straight game for the Falcons, but they’re otherwise healthy for Sunday.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee) and DE Avery Moss (ankle) are out this weekend. WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and CB Xavien Howard (knee) are listed as questionable.

CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring) and LB Corey Thompson (ankle) got questionable tags for the Bills.

Jaguars at Bengals

Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is listed as questionable. WR Marqise Lee (ankle) and TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) have been ruled out.

The Bengals ruled out WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB William Jackson (shoulder), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), DE Carl Lawson (hamstring), G John Miller (groin), and T Andre Smith (ankle). T Cordy Glenn will also miss the game after being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. DE Carlos Dunlap (knee) is listed as doubtful, so there will be a lot of missing pieces for the home team.

Vikings at Lions

Vikings LB Ben Gedeon (concussion) is out this weekend and LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Lions will be without DT Mike Daniels (foot) and CB Amani Oruwariye (knee). RB Nick Bawden (back), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), DE Da'shawn Hand (elbow), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), and T Rick Wagner (knee) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Packers

DE Arden Key (knee) and WR Tyrell Williams (foot) were ruled out by the Raiders. T Trent Brown (calf) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful while WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) and G Gabe Jackson (knee) are listed as questionable.

WR Davante Adams (toe) and S Darnell Savage (ankle) are out for the Packers with WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest) and TE Robert Tonyan (hip) likely to join them after drawing doubtful tags. CB Tony Brown (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (calf, back) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Colts

Texans T Tytus Howard (knee) and C Greg Mancz (concussion) are out for Sunday. S Tashaun Gipson (hip, wrist), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) are considered questionable for the game.

The Colts ruled out WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and CB Kenny Moore (knee). S Malik Hooker (knee) will likely miss another game after being listed as doubtful. CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DE Justin Houston (calf) and G Quenton Nelson (hip) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Giants

The Cardinals said that RB David Johnson (ankle, knee) and WR Christian Kirk (ankle) will be game-time decisions. They ruled out DE Zach Allen (neck), RB D.J. Foster (hamstring) and T Brett Toth (illness). LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DE Zach Kerr (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), T Joshua Miles (illness), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), S Charles Washington (shoulder), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) have been listed as questionable.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is off the Giants’ injury report, but CB Corey Ballentine and WR Sterling Shepard have been ruled out with concussions.

49ers at Washington

49ers DT D.J. Jones (hamstring), RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (groin), T Joe Staley (fibula), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) are all out this weekend. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is the lone player listed as questionable.

Washington also has one questionable player. CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand) got that tag while TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), and RB Chris Thompson (toe) have been ruled out.

Chargers at Titans

S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), DT Justin Jones (shoulder) and DT Brandon Mebane (knee) will not be in the Chargers lineup. DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring) will likely be out after being listed as doubtful and K Michael Badgley (right groin) is listed as questionable.

The Titans ruled out LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) and CB Chris Milton (calf). LB Jayon Brown (groin) is listed as doubtful, so he’ll likely miss the game as well. DE Reggie Gilbert (knee), LB Cameron Wake (hamstring) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) were all tagged as questionable.

Ravens at Seahawks

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) didn’t practice for the Ravens this week and they didn’t play last week, but they’re listed as questionable for Sunday. CB Anthony Averett (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh) and T Ronnie Stanley (knee) are also questionable while CB Jimmy Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful.

TE Will Dissly (Achilles) is out for the Seahawks and S Delano Hill (elbow) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. DE Ziggy Ansah (ankle), T Duane Brown (biceps), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique), S Bradley McDougald (back) make up Seattle’s questionable contingent.

Eagles at Cowboys

The Eagles will face their NFC East rivals without LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), T Jason Peters (knee) and RB Darren Sproles (quadricep). CB Ronald Darby (hamstring) is listed as questionable after missing the last three games.

The Cowboys have a long list of questionable players for Sunday’s game. DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Randall Cobb (back), T La'el Collins (knee), WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep), CB Byron Jones (hamstring), C Joe Looney (back), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), and T Tyron Smith (ankle) all drew that designation. CB Anthony Brown (hamstring) is the only player who has been ruled out.