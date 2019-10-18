Ziggy Ansah, Bradley McDougald, Duane Brown are questionable

Getty Images

Seahawks starting strong safety Bradley McDougald has not practiced this week, earning him a questionable designation for Sunday.

McDougald experienced back spasms Tuesday after playing all 68 snaps against the Browns.

He has played all 38 regular-season games since signing as a free agent in the 2017 offseason, with his 31 consecutive start streak now in jeopardy. McDougald played through a knee injury last season, delaying surgery until the offseason.

McDougald’s backup is Delano Hill, who is doubtful with an elbow injury. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday he does not expect Hill to play.

Thus, rookie Marquise Blair could make his first career start.

Left tackle Duane Brown (biceps), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (hamstring), right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) are questionable.

The Seahawks ruled out tight end Will Dissly (Achilles).