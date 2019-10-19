Baker Mayfield fined $12,500 for criticizing officials

Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said of the officials, “I’ll probably get fined for this, but they were pretty bad today.”

Mayfield was right: He did get fined.

The NFL fined Mayfield $12,500 for his criticism of the officiating.

Mayfield called out the officials for two plays in particular, both involving Jarvis Landry. One was an illegal blindside block penalty called on Landry, while the other was a ruling that Landry had fumbled, on a play when the Browns thought he had reached the ball over the goal line before losing possession.

The Browns are off this week, so Mayfield will have some time to get over his hurt hip, and his hurt feelings that the officials didn’t call last week’s game the way he wanted.