C.J. Mosley questionable for Monday night

The Jets’ top free-agent acquisition has played in only one game this year. He may be appearing in his second game on Monday night.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley officially is questionable for the Week Seven game against the Patriots, with a groin injury.

Mosley suffered the injury during a Week One loss to the Bills. The Jets were firmly in contol over the game before Mosley, who intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, exited.

Also questionable for the Jets are center Ryan Kalil (shoulder), guard Alex Lewis (neck), defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), cornerback Darryl Roberts (ankle), receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), and guard Brian Winters (shoulder, knee).

Six Jets players have the “doubtful” designation: defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder), tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), running back Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), running back Christopher Herndon (hamstring), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), and guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder).

LInebacker Albert McClellan has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.