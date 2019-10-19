Cardinals activate Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

He missed the first six games of the season after getting caught taking a PED and a masking agent that failed (obviously) to conceal the PED. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is now back on the active roster.

Arizona activated Peterson in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Cardinal created a roster spot by placing offensive lineman Brett Toth on the non-football injury list, with an illness.

As noted by Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the fact that the Cardinals made no other roster moves suggests that running back David Johnson (ankle) will be able to play. He’s listed as questionable for the game, but with running back D.J. Foster already out due to a hamstring injury, the Cardinals have only two healthy running backs on the roster: Johnson and Chase Edmonds.

Through six games this season, Johnson has 298 yards rushing and 315 yards receiving, and five total touchdowns.