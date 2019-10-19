Eagles activate Jalen Mills

Getty Images

The Eagles will have cornerback Jalen Mills back on the field Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Mills has been activated from the physically unable to perform list after practicing this week. He’s expected to start on Sunday.

It’s taken almost a full year for Mills to return from the foot injury that ended his season in Week Eight of last year, but having him back should be a boost to Philadelphia, which is 3-3 and tied with Dallas for first place in the NFC East.

Although the Eagles’ run defense has been excellent this season, their pass defense has struggled. The addition of Mills should make a difference.