How would the schedule reflect a 17th game?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

With the NFL currently moving toward the potential addition of a 17th regular-season game, a question inevitably will arise for the league (if it hasn’t already) regarding the manner in which the league would identify one extra opponent for every team. A loyal PFT Live viewer from the UK has posed the question directly to us via email, and we’ve decided to take a crack at solving the looming problem.

Based on the current scheduling formula, there’s really only one fair way to do it.

The league crafted a perfect formula in 2002, when the Texans joined the league and the number of teams hit an even number of 32. Two conferences, four divisions each, four teams each. Each team plays: (1) the other three teams in its division twice; (2) all four teams from one of the other divisions in its conference, on a three-year rotating basis; (3) all four teams from one of the divisions in the other conference, on a four-year rotating basis; and (4) the teams from the other two divisions in its own conference that finished in the same position during the prior year.

This results in only two games per year being weighted to reflect the outcome of the prior season. In the AFC East, for example, the Patriots (first place in the AFC East last year) and the Jets (fourth place) play the same slate of games with the exception of two: the Patriots play the AFC South and AFC West champions from 2018, and the Jets play the last-place team from those two divisions.

The 17th game provides another opportunity to inject more parity into the schedule. With every team already playing all four teams from one division in the other conference, the 17th game would involve a team from one of the other three divisions in the other conference, based on where the teams finished in those divisions in the prior year.

For example, the four AFC East teams play the four NFC East teams this year. In a 17th game, the Patriots would play a team like the Rams (first place in the NFC West) and the Jets would play the Cardinals (fourth place).

Next year, when the four teams of the AFC East play the four teams of the NFC West, the 17th game would come from the NFC North. The next year, when the four AFC East teams play the four NFC South teams, the 17th game would come from the NFC East.

And with a 17-game schedule allowing teams to play eight true home games, eight true road games, and one neutral-site game, that 17th game that breaks from the current formula also should be the neutral-site game.

There’s another important business reason to make the 17th game an extra interconference matchup: With the first-place team in each division playing not one but two first-place teams from the other conference each year, the chances of a Super Bowl rematch in any given year would increase significantly.

In some years, the Super Bowl rematch would be played at a neutral site. Like Patriots-Rams could have been this year, if the NFL already had a 17-game season with the formula we’ve proposed. And that would be a great way to generate interest and excitement in other countries.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “How would the schedule reflect a 17th game?

  1. DO NOT add another game, just give every team TWO BYE weeks.

    This would increase the season by a week and give players more rest which is in line with the talk about “player safety.”

  2. I’m sure it would have something to do with adding
    one or two more HOME night game for any of the nfl’s
    favorite teams (pittsburgh/new england).

  3. It would also allow the league to rely less on tie breakers to decide wild card teams and seating given the odd number games. The NFL HOF voters should really start to look more at efficiency stats over bulk stats because it will be easier for players like QBs to start making 4500 to 5000 yards a norm rather than an exception. The sack record will fall within the first 5 years of making this transition.

  4. One place the CFL has the right idea is how they do their 18 game schedule. Since there are 9 teams, they spread the season out over 22 weeks. Thus every team gets 4 bye weeks.

    The playoffs would be deeper in the year, TV would be maximized over more weeks, etc. And players would be better rested late in the year.

  6. I dont like the idea of the neutral site game

    Just alternate 1 year you have 9 home games next year 9 road games

  7. There is another question to consider. Which teams will get an extra home game and which teams will get the extra road game in a given season. Because home field advantage is so important, that means the team that plays 9 games at home and 8 games on the road will have an advantage over the team that plays 9 games on the road that season. The difference may mean making the playoffs because of an extra home game (e.g. Seattle) or missing the playoffs because of playing an extra road game.

  8. The Patriots play exactly the same number of #1 teams as the Jets do. Same number of #4 teams, too. Every year.

  9. The 17th game is likely a backhanded way of imposing more neutral/foreign games. Get ready for Pats-Rams in Moscow or Seahawks-Cowboys in Shanghai.

  12. This is only going to hurt the bottom feeding franchises who are used to being on the couch the first week of January. The Patriots, however, have been on a 18-19 game schedule for some time now and will already have the advantage.

  13. Logical solution is NFC teams get the extra home game in odd numbered seasons and AFC teams in even. But the NFL appears hell bent on more foreign games. #FireGoddell

  14. The league schedule is designed to determine division champions. Currently everyone in a division plays 14 common opponents with 6 division games; 4 common games against an AFC division and 4 against an NFC division. The 2 non-common opponents come from the same-place finishers in the other 2 intra-conference divisions for “parity” purposes.

    I propose a 17 game schedule that looks like this:

    4 games versus NFC division rotated every year(same as now)
    4 games versus AFC division rotated every year(same as now)
    9 divisional games (3 games each).

    8 home, 8 road, and 1 neutral-site.

    Everyone in the division would have all-common opponents. A majority of games would be division games. No more complaints about “easier schedule” for divisional rivals.

    For the 3 divisional games per year, the third game would be rotated every year among home, road, and neutral site games. For example, the Bears division schedule against the NFC North would look like this:

    2020: 2 at GB, 1 vs. GB; 2 vs. Det, 1 @ Det.; 1 vs. Minn, 1 @ Minn, 1 neutral vs. Min.
    2021: 2 vs GB, 1 at GB, 1 vs. Det, 1 @ Det., 1 neutral vs. Det; 2 @ Minn., 1 vs. Min.
    2022: at GB, vs. GB, neutral site vs. GB, 2 @ Det, 1 vs Det. 2 vs. Min., 1@ Min.

    16 neutral site games for the NFL (all divisional match-ups) to scatter across the world.

  15. Now they will have to add another wild card team in each conference to try to make up for the potential slow starts that some worthy teams might experience because of the elimination of the preseason.

  16. Rank the conferences 1-16. Each team in conference plays its opposite. This guarantees a superbowl rematch. It also guarantees the worst tankers from each conference squared-off and inflict a “win” on one of them

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!