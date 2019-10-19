Jets fine Kelechi Osemele for failing to practice Saturday

Getty Images

The standoff between Kelechi Osemele and the Jets has taken another turn.

The Jets fined the offensive guard for conduct detrimental to the team for refusing to practice Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The Jets had warned Osemele Friday that they would fine or suspend him if he didn’t practice Saturday.

Osemele believes he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Jets want him to play through the injury, delaying surgery until the offseason.

Osemele said Friday he can’t play because of the pain in his shoulder, which first landed him on the injury report Oct. 2. He has not played or practiced since.

Osemele, who lost his job to Alex Lewis, said he initially injured his shoulder Aug. 5 and re-injured it against the Patriots on Sept. 22.

Osemele’s next move could come in the form of a grievance against the Jets in hopes of getting the fine rescinded and resolving the issue of whether he needs surgery now.

The Jets traded a fifth-round choice to the Raiders in March for Osemele and a sixth-round choice, and he still is owed some $5.4 million of his $9.85 million base salary this season.

The conduct detrimental designation the team used Saturday could set up a financial fight between the sides.