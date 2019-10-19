Josh Gordon out for Monday night with knee, ankle injuries

Getty Images

When the Patriots face the Jets on Monday night, they won’t have Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, or Josh Gordon.

Gordon has been ruled out of the Week Seven contest, with knee and ankle injuries.

Also out for the Patriots are tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion).

Questionable for Monday night are receiver Julian Edelman (chest), eceiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), receiver Gunner Olszewski (hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), and safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest). One or more of those players could be downgraded

The Patriots’ offense desperately needs a receiving target who constantly receives double coverage. Gordon is the closest thing they have to that.

That could soon change. The trade deadline is only 10 days away, and there’s a lingering sense that Bengals receiver A.J. Green is available, at the right price.