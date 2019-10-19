Owners using Goodell’s disciplinary power as bargaining chip

Getty Images

NFL owners are willing to give NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell less authority over player discipline — if the players are willing to make certain other concessions on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Many owners would strongly support taking final say on disciplinary appeals away from Goodell and giving that authority to a neutral arbitrator, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Owners also are willing to make changes to the rules on marijuana use, according to the report.

What remains to be seen, however, is what the owners are expecting to get from the players in return. The owners reportedly want to expand the regular season to 17 games, and many players have said they’re strongly opposed to any expansion of the season. Owners may also want a more favorable revenue split with the players, which would also likely face strong resistance from the union.

Goodell said at this week’s ownership meeting that both sides have had productive discussions in CBA negotiations.