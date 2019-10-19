Titans activate first-round pick Jeffery Simmons

Getty Images

The Titans are about to get their first-round draft pick on the field.

The Titans are activating defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons tore his ACL before the draft, but he started practicing this week, said his knee was feeling good, and the Titans apparently liked what they saw.

The Titans took Simmons 19th overall, and he likely would have gone in the Top 10 if not for the torn ACL, which he suffered while working out before the draft. If he’s all the way back, that’s both a very impressive recovery and a great sign for the Titans’ defense, which is getting a very talented young player on the field.

The release of defensive lineman Brent Urban was presumably tied to getting Simmons on the active roster.