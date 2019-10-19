Titans cut Brent Urban

Getty Images

Last year, Brent Urban started all 16 games at defensive end for the Ravens. This year, things haven’t worked out for him with the Titans.

Urban was released by the Titans today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans signed Urban this offseason to a fairly small contract worth just $1.3 million for this year, and now they’ve decided to cut their losses. The Titans’ decision is bad news for the Ravens, as it could cost Baltimore a fourth-round compensatory pick next year. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams based on the players they lose and sign in free agency, and the Ravens won’t get credit for losing Urban because he was released before Week 10.

Urban has played just 16 percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps this season, and 9 percent of special teams snaps.