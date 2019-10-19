Tom Brady cameo in Paul Rudd comedy series makes a stir

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
A new comedy series apparently finished what Ted 2 started.

And “apparently” is the key word.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as noticed on Friday night by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, makes a cameo in a new Netflix show starring Paul Rudd.

In a limited, out-of-context clip from Living With Yourself, Rudd’s character nervously pulls his vehicle up to a strip-mall massage parlor. As Rudd seems to decide to abort his plan to visit the Top Happy Spa, the door swings open.

Out walks Brady, looking quite refreshed. As Brady walks toward his chauffered SUV, Rudd gawks.

“First time?” Brady asks.

Rudd answers affirmatively. He then asks, “You?”

“Six,” Brady says with a smile.

The joke is obvious, but the scene’s connection to the broader story isn’t. The “Top Happy Spa” isn’t a front of illegal sexual activity; it’s a front for a cloning operation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brady didn’t realize that the scene would be a direct or indirect reference to the ongoing legal entanglements of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Indeed, the cameo was in the works before January 2019. Per the source, when Brady initially approved the script, the “six” was a “five,” because it was written before the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship in February.

Robinson’s article provides some background on the scene, from the show’s producer. Show creator Timothy Greenberg assumed Brady would cancel the cameo after the Kraft incident came to light. So if Brady didn’t realize the reference to the Kraft situation, maybe he should have.

Based on the editing of the scene, it’s possible that a “Top Happy Spa” sign was never visible to Brady when he filmed his scene. Watch the clip; the “Top Happy Spa” sign is seen atop the storefront at the strip mall, but Brady is simply shown exiting through a doorway that could have been anywhere.

Still, Greenberg thought he’d lose Brady for the cameo based on the Kraft situation. Brady either didn’t connect the dots or he did and he’s in damage control now that he’s realizing that it’s becoming news.

Either way, it’s safe to say that Brady will be asked about it by someone over the next week or so, especially with a game looming on Monday night in MetLife Stadium, and a horde of New York media credentialed to swarm him for comment.

18 responses to “Tom Brady cameo in Paul Rudd comedy series makes a stir

  2. It’s obvious it was a joke about a Spa/massage – what else could Brady be looking refreshed about and reassuring a nervous Rudd for at a small strip mall store? A haircut??

  3. Big deal over nothing. The GOAT is still the GOAT, but please don’t stop poking him…it will keep those embers going in his belly.

  5. Meh, it’s amusing and Brady committed to doing the scene well before the Kraft story broke. I give him credit for keeping his agreement, can only imagine the BS from the patsanoia sufferers had he backed out.

  9. “Show creator Timothy Greenberg assumed Brady would cancel the cameo after the Kraft incident came to light.”

    That’s a duplicitous statement. If the producers were aware of the connection and didn’t reach out to Brady to confirm it was still okay, that speaks poorly of them.

    It’s client relations 101 to make them aware of potential issues and give them a choice. This sounds like people trying to get away with something.

  11. Tom can do so many things well. Maybe Aaron can take acting lessons and QB lessons from him. But then, Tom probably wants someone with some talent. Who isn’t in decline. And handing off the baton to Mahomes.

  13. I don’t care what scene TB was in, but don’t insult everyone’s intelligence by saying he didn’t know the content. Especially after the creator said he figured TB would back out after the Kraft incident. Sounds like the source needs to be dropped from the “sources” list. Lol

  14. “It’s obvious it was a joke about a Spa/massage”

    It says right in the article that the show is about cloning. The clip was taken out of context purposely by a Boston radio idiot. Brady is poking fun at himself, that he goes to this secret DNA clinic disguised as a spa to become a better version of himself. And that the cloning is how he got to six super bowl wins. None of it has to do with Kraft and massages. It was written a few years ago.

    The show is good, if anyone cares to watch it instead of making BS up about it.

  15. I don’t think fans of other teams can comprehend what a joy it is to be a pats fan.

    9 Super Bowls in 19 years.

    Winning is great but just getting to the last game of the season and seeing a competitive game is a complete joy.

    We are still riding high from the Atlanta game

  16. Jack Bauer says:
    October 19, 2019 at 10:38 am
    Its really only making a stir for those who were seeking a stir.
    ——————————————————————————————
    Well said. I cant believe how many people wake up in the morning and “look” for something to be offended by, or apalled by, or even aghast by. Some of this stuff is just too silly and trivial to even give a second thought to, yet people get all in a twist and devote way too much time and put too much emotional energy to these sort of things. It is really getting out of control. It is time to live simpler lives, worry about what is happening under our own rooves, and taking the extra time to make sure everything is right with our own families and loved ones.

  17. That’s a duplicitous statement. If the producers were aware of the connection and didn’t reach out to Brady to confirm it was still okay, that speaks poorly of them.

    This sounds like people trying to get away with something.
    —–
    This sounds like someone who thinks he knows more than he actually does. I promise you that no producer is going to do this. Tom has pr people for that. It’s certainly not incumbent on the creator or producer.

  18. This whole “issue” is preposterous. He is acting in a fictional TV show. Basically science fiction too. Just move on please. It means nothing.

