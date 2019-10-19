Urban Meyer “absolutely” would take Cowboys job

Getty Images

Many coaches would never comment publicly about a job that is currently filled by someone else. Urban Meyer is not one of those coaches.

Appearing Friday on Colin Cowherd’s radio show, Meyer made it clear that he’s interested in the Cowboys job.

“That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Meyer initially said regarding the question of whether Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley would or should want the job, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.'”

Regardless of whether Riley would want the job, it’s clear that Meyer would.

“Sure,” Meyer said. “Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Of course, the job currently is filled. It belongs to Jason Garrett. And Cowboys ownership has done nothing to suggest that Garrett is in danger of losing it. (Other than, that is, not extending his contract, which expires after the current season.)

Making Meyer’s public pitch for the Cowboys job even more confusing is the fact that he supposedly left Ohio State because of an arachnoid cyst that, coupled with stress, was causing headaches.

While the Ohio State job surely entails a certain amount of stress, it’s nothing compared to coaching the team that continues to be at the epicenter of the NFL, even though 24 years have passed since they last appeared in a conference championship game.