49ers stay undefeated, after soggy win at Washington

Nothing was perfect about this game.

But the 49ers still are.

After taking an ugly, rainy, nasty 9-0 win over Washington, the 49ers remained undefeated on the season (6-0).

The conditions were brutal in the nation’s capital, with heavy rain turning the FedEx Field turf into a swamp that could use a good draining.

As a result, neither team could really throw the ball, though the 49ers did a bit better in the second half.

Jimmy Garoppolo had 10 yards passing in the first half, and threw a pick early in the third quarter. But he hit just enough passes, finishing with 151 yards passing, making a few plays to keep the clock moving in the second half.

Washington (1-6) actually played acceptably well, with a solid defense having something to do with San Francisco’s numbers. Not as much as the rain, perhaps, but something.

But Case Keenum couldn’t move the ball at all, by design or ability. He was 9-of-12 for 77 yards. He also took three sacks, including one to end the game which sent all the 49ers into a sliding celebration.

The 49ers have now allowed 10 points in the last three weeks, creating an identity for a team that could hold up in any conditions.