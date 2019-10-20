Adam Thielen is optimistic he’ll play on Thursday

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Lions. He hopes to be available when the Vikings return to action in only four days.

“We’ll evaluate it, see where it’s at after getting an MRI and then hopefully I’ll get ready to go,” Thielen said after the win in Detroit, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I’m optimistic that I’ll be playing and that’s all we can do right now.”

Thielen added that he doesn’t think it will be any tougher to be ready by Thursday as opposed to a normal week. But how can it not be? Those extra three days could make a huge difference when it comes to healing the injured muscle.

The Vikings performed well without Thielen, but they’ll be even better if he’s available for quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ first game against the his old team.