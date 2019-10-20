Another big game for Kirk Cousins as Vikings top Lions

Getty Images

Three weeks ago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was the subject of such withering criticism that some wondered how he could possibly remain in Minnesota — other than that his guaranteed contract gave the Vikings little choice.

In the NFL, a lot can change in three weeks.

Cousins had his third consecutive excellent game today in Detroit, leading the Vikings to a 42-30 win over the Lions. Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, with no turnovers and no sacks.

Dalvin Cook also had an excellent game, running for 142 yards and scoring the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Lions’ defense struggled all day. They simply couldn’t get a stop when they needed one.

That wasted a big game from Lions receiver Marvin Jones, who caught four touchdown passes and would have been the star of the day if his teammates on defense could have done more. Instead, Jones will have a big day for fantasy players but a day that didn’t help his team win.

The Vikings are now on a three-game winning streak and, at 5-2, are just a game behind the Packers in the NFC North.

The Lions are 2-3-1 and in last place in the division. Detroit has dug a deep hole as the season nears its halfway point, and it’s hard to see them digging out.