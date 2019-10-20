Another big game for Kirk Cousins as Vikings top Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
Three weeks ago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was the subject of such withering criticism that some wondered how he could possibly remain in Minnesota — other than that his guaranteed contract gave the Vikings little choice.

In the NFL, a lot can change in three weeks.

Cousins had his third consecutive excellent game today in Detroit, leading the Vikings to a 42-30 win over the Lions. Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, with no turnovers and no sacks.

Dalvin Cook also had an excellent game, running for 142 yards and scoring the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Lions’ defense struggled all day. They simply couldn’t get a stop when they needed one.

That wasted a big game from Lions receiver Marvin Jones, who caught four touchdown passes and would have been the star of the day if his teammates on defense could have done more. Instead, Jones will have a big day for fantasy players but a day that didn’t help his team win.

The Vikings are now on a three-game winning streak and, at 5-2, are just a game behind the Packers in the NFC North.

The Lions are 2-3-1 and in last place in the division. Detroit has dug a deep hole as the season nears its halfway point, and it’s hard to see them digging out.

50 responses to “Another big game for Kirk Cousins as Vikings top Lions

  7. Did you guys notice how much vegas and the NFL stayed out of this one for the most part?

    Consistent officiating on both sides. Refs felt some pressure this game lol. They tried to get every. single. call. right.

  11. As a Vikings fan, I’m far less concerned with Cousins than I am with Rhodes…Jones is a good receiver, but today wasn’t much different than what Rhodes had looked like all season…Waynes isn’t doing much better either.

  16. I’m glad Cousin’s could respond to the week 2 debacle in Green Bay with style and grace. Even I had lost hope. Now look at him — 3 games which he just owned the offense. Now we see what finally happens with you can compliment the run game with a truly dangerous passing attack. At the beginning of the Cousin’s era, you would never expect them to convert those third downs.

    I would have flipped if the refs would have overturned that PI in the end zone, but otherwise the refs didn’t become a dramatic issue.

    And what about Johnson stepping up as receiver? Nice game.

    The big downside to this game was the disappearance of our defense..

  21. Having seen Adrian Peterson all of the amazing years he had here in Minnesota…I’ve never seen a RB who can bounce out of large piles of men converging on him the way Dalvin Cook does. It’s absolutely insane.

  23. Cousins looked great. Stefanski understanding play action pass roll outs much better than 7 step drops. But what is Zimmer doing with the defense? Sure, you can say Rhodes was getting beat. But whatever happened to being aggressive and putting pressure on QB?! I saw a 3rd and 18 that had safeties playing 25 yards deep. Very disappointed with the defensive play calls today, all game long.

  24. Cousins is on fire right now, keep it up good win. All the remaining divisional game are at home. Skol!

  25. As a Lions fan I couldn’t even be mad about this loss just mad about our poor defense. Otherwise this is the first game we actually got outplayed and deserved to lose. Every other game was officiating blunders or last second mistakes to give away a game in which we led. Vikings look unstoppable. Lot better than the Pack and Bears. This whole division is no joke

  26. The offense is fine, but I’m worried about the defense. Too many blown assignments and coverages. Too much playing soft and waaay to many dumb penalties. Tighten it up quick or there’s real trouble ahead.

  27. At least the Vikings didn’t need the refs to beat the Lions, unlike some team that can only beat another team BECAUSE of the refs. Looking at you ,Cheaters-er-Packers!

  28. papacrick says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    As a Lions fan I couldn’t even be mad about this loss just mad about our poor defense. Otherwise this is the first game we actually got outplayed and deserved to lose. Every other game was officiating blunders or last second mistakes to give away a game in which we led. Vikings look unstoppable. Lot better than the Pack and Bears. This whole division is no joke

    ____________________

    Dude, that’s Matt Patricia over there, he falls of the Patriot tree! Lions are gonna be good in years to come, much respect for your squad hang in there.

  29. I’m exclusively a Seahawks fan now. Patricia is a garbage coach. His Defense is trash. Fire Caldwell!!!

  34. NFCN referee-adjusted standings:

    Packers ….. 5-2
    Vikings ….. 5-2
    Bears ……. 3-2
    Lions ……. 3-2-1

  36. Cousins has ten touchdowns and nearly a thousand yards the past three games with only one interception (which bounced off Diggs’ hands). If Cousins keeps playing like this and our two-headed running attack of Cook & Mattison dominate on the ground, this team will be hard to stop on offense. The biggest concern now is can Zimmer fix the defensive backs? Rhodes, Waynes and company got torched today.

  37. Matthew Stafford is a really good QB and a couple of their WRs are lethal. Not until the last two min was I sure my Vikes would pull out a win.

  38. thefiesty1 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:58 pm
    Yawn! It was only the Lions!
    ###

    The same Lions that the Packers needed the entire referee crew to make phantom calls in order to beat?

    I thought so….

  39. tokyosandblaster says:
    “Did the “world class” Vikings defense really allow this lions team to score for more (real) TDs than the Packers defense did?
    That’s what we call a trash defense.”
    —–
    It was a “real” game with no ref collusion. So, there’s that.

  40. Kudos to the Lions who fought hard all day. I was glad to get the win and have to give credit for to the Lions for making our defense look bad. They exploited weaknesses and ran some well designed plays that got men open. Fortunately our offense was outstanding today. I am always glad to get a win in an away divisional game. But I really think The Lions are better than their record.

  42. tokyosandblaster says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Did the “world class” Vikings defense really allow this lions team to score for more (real) TDs than the Packers defense did?

    That’s what we call a trash defense.
    /////////////

    The Lions actually beat the Packers and everyone in the world knows it except Packers fans

  43. tokyosandblaster says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    Did the “world class” Vikings defense really allow this lions team to score for more (real) TDs than the Packers defense did?

    That’s what we call a trash defense.
    ————————————

    When the referees aren’t your crutch the whole game they are a tough team to handle. You should try it sometime.

  44. All this talk about how great Cousins has been for the last few weeks is priceless.
    You Vikings fans realize that this has been his motive his ENTIRE career right!?!!
    Playing just good enough to keep the wolves from howling any louder.
    Don’t worry, in a few more weeks he’ll be right back to where he was last month and you’ll be back to screaming about his 84 million dollar contract.
    Meanwhile another year will slip by…..

  45. Once again, the Lions put no pressure whatsoever on the quarterback. Just like Rodgers on Monday night, Cousins had all day to throw.
    The Lions offense is pretty good, and they’re not bad on the back end, but the front seven just doesn’t hold up it’s end.
    Matt Stafford is the real deal. Smart, talented, and tough as nails. It’s hard not to root for him. Polar opposite of Cousins.

  50. tokyosandblaster says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    Did the “world class” Vikings defense really allow this lions team to score for more (real) TDs than the Packers defense did?

    That’s what we call a trash defense.

    __________________________

    Why do you even care? Tell us all why would love to hear it. C’mon tell us, we all are dying to know.

