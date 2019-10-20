Anthony Lynn: You don’t deserve to win if you can’t get one yard

Getty Images

The Chargers nearly pulled off a big comeback in Tennessee on Sunday, but they fell one yard short.

Replays showed Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon were stopped short of touchdowns on plays late in the fourth quarter and a second Gordon attempt to get in the end zone ended when he fumbled the ball. Jurrell Casey recovered the ball in the end zone to sew up a 23-20 Titans win.

“You don’t get one yard, you don’t deserve to win the damn game,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said at his postgame press conference, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego. “I told the players that one yard could bring us together or tear us apart.”

The Chargers didn’t score any points in the first halves of their two previous games and saw comeback efforts fall seven points short in both cases. They scored in the first half this time, but still found themselves down 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Avoiding those kinds of deficits would be a good start for an effort to turn things around after a 2-5 start.