Arthur Blank: Bye week “not a trigger for making any changes”

Getty Images

The Falcons are 1-5 this season and that lack of success has fueled plenty of speculation about head coach Dan Quinn’s job security.

Those speculators have often found themselves looking at the team’s Week Nine bye as a spot where the Falcons might decide to make a change. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said this week that the team understands the frustration that comes with the poor start to the season and that they are “making adjustments” to push the season in a better direction, but that the bye week isn’t going to spur any further action.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Blank said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I don’t have any specific timetable. Just looking at each game one at a time. It’s the bye week, yes, but it’s not a trigger for making any changes. We’ll just continue to look at what we see developing and continue to support the coach and support the general manager and continue to ask them to do everything they can to put some wins up on the scoreboard.”

The Falcons play the Rams on Sunday and then face the Seahawks before their bye. Two more losses in those games will do little to affect the belief that change is coming to Atlanta.