Cardinals carry 17-14 lead into halftime

Kyler Murray set an NFL record while helping the Cardinals take a 17-14 lead into halftime against the Giants.

Murray’s ninth completion of the afternoon gave him the most completions through seven games of any player in NFL history. Murray would go on to complete 12-of-17 passes overall during the first half and he added 16 yards on the ground.

He was not responsible for either of the team’s touchdowns. Both were 20-yard runs by running back Chase Edmonds, who has 91 yards on 14 carries while serving as the lead back. David Johnson is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he has only carried the ball once.

The Edmonds touchdowns helped the Cardinals to a 17-0 lead, but the Giants closed the gap on a Daniel Jones touchdown pass and a blocked punt they recovered in the end zone. Saquon Barkley has 8 carries for 29 yards in his return from an ankle injury and had a 32-yard gain wiped out by a holding penalty just before halftime.

Another shot at a big gain fell short when tight end Evan Engram dropped a pass from Jones. The rookie is 9-of-14 for 98 yards and threw an interception that set up Edmonds’s second score.