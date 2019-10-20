Cardinals jump out to 7-0 lead over Giants

Getty Images

The Giants offense has running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram back on Sunday and they’ll need them to erase an early Cardinals lead.

Running back Chase Edmonds sprinted 20 yards to stake the Cardinals to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The touchdown came at the end of a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

The drive saw Kyler Murray convert two third downs and one fourth down through the air while going 7-of-7 for 47 yards. It didn’t see much of David Johnson, who is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury but only carried the ball once on the opening drive.

Edmonds picked up 27 yards on the ground and wide receiver Andy Isabella also got a carry on a jet sweep.