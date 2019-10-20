Chandler Jones strips Daniel Jones, Cardinals go up 24-14

Getty Images

Chandler Jones has made a habit of stripping the ball from quarterbacks this season and he added to his total in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Jones ripped the ball from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and recovered it at midfield for the Cardinals’ second takeaway of the day. Chase Edmonds scored his third touchdown of the game a short time later and the Cardinals now lead 24-14.

Jones has forced four fumbles on sacks so far this season and it is the fourth fumble that the Giants first-round pick has lost this season. Arizona’s Jones had another sack of the rookie in the first half and is up to 6.5 on the season.

Edmonds has 17 carries for 125 yards to pace the Cardinals offense on a day when David Johnson has only played sparingly.