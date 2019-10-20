Chiefs plan to stand pat at quarterback, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s Sunday Splash! time, and anyone and everyone who covers the NFL is trying to produce a Triple Lindy regarding Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The better approach is to focus on the facts. And here they are, as of right now.

The Chiefs currently are expected to stand pat at quarterback, making Matt Moore the starter and promoting Kyle Shurmur (son of Giants coach Pat Shurmur) from the practice squad for next Sunday night’s game against the Packers. Kyle Shurmur gets the nod as opposed to a free agent because Shurmur knows the system.

Then there’s Chad Henne. He’s eligible to return after Week Eight. So it could be Moore versus the Packers and then Moore or Henne against the Vikings.

As to the rampant (and in some corners of the media confusing and internally contradictory) efforts to cobble a timetable for Mahomes’ return, a source with knowledge of the situation said that it’s all speculation. Mahomes’ return ultimately hinges on the natural healing process, rehab efforts, and subsequent MRI examinations.

The source emphasizd that any effort to state a clear timeline is “good for clicks and retweets,” but ultimately unreliable. The generic timeline for the injury suffered by Mahomes is 3-6 weeks. No one will know when Mahomes can return until more time passes. Anyone who is stating anything at this point regarding a specific return date “is just guessing.”

Still, the Chiefs may need to be ready to make a move, if the timeline ends up being at the high end of the range, if there’s an unexpected setback, and/or if Moore and/or Henne perform poorly. The problem is that the trade window closes in nine days.

So if there’s going to be a dramatic change in the intended approach that entails pursuing someone like Marcus Mariota, it needs to happen sooner than later. Otherwise, the the only options will be Moore, Henne, Shurmur, and any free agents that are or may become available.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Chiefs plan to stand pat at quarterback, for now

  1. Luckily for the Chiefs, the AFCW is trash. They could play Moore the rest of the year and still make the playoffs, maybe even still get the #2 seed.

  2. If KC tanks it won’t be because of the QB. It will be because of the injured offensive line and defense. Now if the team can step up and somehow go 2-2 Or better before their bye, then they’re sitting no worse at 7-4 after 5 weeks.

    With that record they likely wouldn’t be getting a playoff bye but with a healthy Mahomes they can win anywhere.

  5. Sunday Swami says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:59 am
    I havent seen anyone state a specific time Mahomes will return. All the reports are saying that he could return in 3 weeks, not that he will return in 3 weeks.
    ______________________________________________________________

    I suffered the same injury and granted I do not receive the same care a world-class athlete does, I also do not play professional football and it still ended up taking me six weeks before I could even bend my knee again.

  8. With that record they likely wouldn’t be getting a playoff bye but with a healthy Mahomes they can win anywhere.
    _________

    I’m assuming your anywhere list doesn’t include Foxboro. They haven’t done it lately.

  11. K.C. has more offensive weapons on this team…

    … than Matt Moore had in Carolina/Miami combined.

  13. Sunday Swami says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:59 am

    I havent seen anyone state a specific time Mahomes will return. All the reports are saying that he could return in 3 weeks, not that he will return in 3 weeks.

    ____________________________________________________________

    The Chiefs lost against the Rams in Los Angeles last season, the Seahawks in Seattle, Patriots in Foxborough, the Chargers at home, and the Colts and Texans at home. How can they win anywhere when they’ve lost their last two home games? There’s no sense to playing Mahomes anymore this season, unless Reid couldn’t care less about his knee or ankle injuries.

  14. As I predicted, not because of any crystal ball but because Moore’s done this ok at the Fins. And there’s too little time to find a better QB, let alone parachute them into the offense and get them to a better level than Moore. And clearly it was Chiefs go-to backup plan anyway.

    As for Mahomes, as I previously warned, 3wks is a minimum and then he’d be wearing a brace. And the MRI report is iffy – if just a dislocated cap, how can an MRI tell this the day after the cap was popped straight back in – unless there’s residual (or worse) damage. And if the MRI report was the whole story why was further medical consultation being sought? Sounds like it’s worse, and even if not he’d be playing semi-mobile wearing a stout brace.

  15. How come Troy Aikman isn’t getting any credit by predicting Mahomes won’t be doing a quarterback sneaks due to his ankle.

    Amazing talent, but he will never be the greatest if he can’t stay on the field. Brady had two streaks of 111 and 112 games, one interrupted by ACL and one interrupted by deflategate suspension. Amazing 20 year run.

  19. Bengals have a QB they will trade the Chiefs. Oh wait, no they don’t because 9 years with a QB who hasn’t won a playoff game isn’t enough.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!