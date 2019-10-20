Christian Wilkins: I was extremely selfish

Getty Images

The Dolphins brought a lead into the fourth quarter against the Bills on Sunday, but 22 points in the final quarter made the Bills 31-21 winners.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wasn’t there to try to help the Dolphins hold onto their lead. Wilkins was ejected from the game with less than a minute off the clock in the first quarter for throwing a punch at Bills tackle Cody Ford. The first-round pick shared his regrets about that decision after the game.

“I was extremely selfish,” Wilkins said, via the Palm Beach Post. “This is the ultimate team sport. It’s not just about me. I don’t think I’ve ever been more disappointed in myself about something, especially something that was in my control. Really, really shouldn’t have happened. There’s no place for it in this game and that’s not the standard I hold myself to because I just love this game, I try to respect this game as much as possible, play it as competitively as possible. This game was meant to be competitive, not combative. I really let myself down and my teammates down in just a selfish moment so early in the game.”

Wilkins earned head coach Brian Flores’s anger for an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Chargers earlier this season. Getting ejected after two plays won’t lead to a much more positive response.