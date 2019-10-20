Cowboys expected to have both offensive tackles in lineup Sunday night

Getty Images

The Cowboys played without both of their starting offensive tackles in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but it looks like they’ll avoid that fate against the Eagles this Sunday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins were listed as questionable after returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. According to multiple reports, both players are set to be in the lineup.

Smith also missed Week Five with his ankle injury. Collins suffered a knee injury in that game.

The Cowboys also listed right guard Zack Martin as questionable for Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be in the lineup while those reports indicate that wide receiver Amari Cooper, wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Byron Jones will play in Sunday night’s game.