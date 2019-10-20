Cowboys kick around Eagles in the first half, to take 27-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys did almost everything right in the first half, and the Eagles are lucky they are not trailing by more in a first-place NFC East showdown.

As it stands, Dallas owns a 27-7 lead at halftime with the final play of the second quarter a 63-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

Maher became the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of 60 or more yards. He was 1 yard from tying the NFL record for the longest field goal in history.

He had a 62-yarder last season and a 62-yarder against the Jets last week.

The Cowboys dominated the first half. They gained 266 yards. The Eagles have only 95 yards and might not have scored if not for 30 yards in Cowboys’ penalties on the seven-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Dallas Goedert.

The Cowboys forced two Eagles fumbles, converting them into touchdowns and an early 14-0 lead. Dallas needed to go only 45 yards after Goedert fumbled and 14 yards after Wentz fumbled.

Tavon Austin scored the first touchdown on a 20-yard run, and Ezekiel Elliott covered 1 yard on the second.

Their third touchdown came on a 12-play, 71-yard drive with Dak Prescott finding Blake Jarwin for a 1-yard score.

The Cowboys threatened to make it even more with 1:31 left but stalled in the red zone. Maher kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 24-7 lead.

The Eagles had a quick possession, leaving the Cowboys enough time to add another field goal on the last play of the half.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left the game with a neck injury in the second quarter. His return is questionable.

Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (knee) also is questionable to return. His absence leaves only Fletcher Cox and Akeem Spence at the position, with Tim Jernigan already out.