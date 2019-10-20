Cowboys will have Cooper, Cobb, Jones, Smith and Collins tonight

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t at full strength with cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck) among their inactives.

But it’s almost a best-case scenario.

Receiver Amari Cooper (quad), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La’el Collins (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (back) and cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) will play despite being listed as questionable Friday.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Devin Smith, linebacker Luke Gifford, center Adam Redmond, offensive lineman Brandon Knight and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton.

The Eagles already had ruled out linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep).

The good news for Philadelphia is cornerback Ronald Darby, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will play. He missed the Eagles’ three previous games.

Center Nate Herbig is the Eagles’ only healthy scratch.