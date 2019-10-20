Dan Quinn doesn’t think he’s lost the Falcons

Getty Images

Dan Quinn’s ability to concisely answer a direct question mirrored his team’s ability to play football.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Quinn offered a lengthy response when asked if he had lost his team during a 1-6 start.

“I understand why the question — it is a fair question, quite honestly, because you spend most of your time trying to connect and get the team to play the way we are capable of — so the answer I would say is, ‘No,’” Quinn began. “But why am I . . . the disbelief at times of not playing like we are capable of, that could be very frustrating. When you don’t do that you want to look and search and find answers, and that’s what I spend most of my time doing: what tweaks, what changes need to be changed — whether that is personnel or scheme, it’s an assistant in play-calling to apply some attention elsewhere, I’m always trying to do something that is best for the team.

“Trust me, my ego is never bigger than the team. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to help get us right.”

Quinn said he allowed some assistants to have more of a hand in defensive play-calling, but it hasn’t helped, as the Falcons have allowed more than 30 points in both games, and they have five sacks in seven games.

“First, my job is to look at the big picture and see if there’s things we can do to change that, and we actually started some of that during Arizona last week,” Quinn said. “I’m always looking to see during the game who can help on the play calling and inside of that. We’ve distributed that some in Arizona and this week as well. I’m always looking to do what’s best for the team in every situation, every time. We’ve already begun some of that. ‘How can I apply myself in other ways?’ We’ve certainly done that, too.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he still supports Quinn, but if the results don’t change soon, those personal feelings might not matter.