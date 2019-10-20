Derek Carr: Extending ball with one hand was stupid

Getty Images

The Raiders were trying to take a lead just before halftime in Green Bay and quarterback Derek Carr saw a chance to get a touchdown on a run near the Packers end zone.

Carr stretched toward the goalline with the ball in one hand, but didn’t make it. He fumbled and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback. The Packers would go 80 yards for a score that extended their lead to 21-10 and were off and running on their way to a 42-24 home win.

“Trying to extend with one hand is not smart. It’s stupid. . . . That’s my fault. I let my team down,” Carr said, via Jimmy Durkin of TheAthletic.com.

It’s a lesson that Carr should have learned when he lost a fumble doing the same thing against the Cowboys two years ago. We’ll see if it sticks now that it helped send his team to their third loss of the season.