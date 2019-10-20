Dolphins coach says Ryan Fitzpatrick earned another start

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters after the game that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned another start.

Which, if we allow history to be our guide, means Josh Rosen may well start next week against the Steelers.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Flores said after Sunday’s loss to the Bills that Fitzpatrick had earned a chance to start next week.

It’s worth noting that it was a week ago Flores said Rosen was his starter for the rest of the season, only to reverse course and start Fitzpatrick against the Bills.

The veteran quarterback was OK against his old team, throwing for 282 yards, with an interception and a touchdown. It’s a strange strategy for a team with no immediate future, but Rosen hasn’t given them much reason to stick with him either.

In a normal scenario, it’s hard to argue that Fitzpatrick isn’t the one who gives them a better chance to win a particular game. But that might not be the point for the Dolphins, either.

Stay tuned, in case Flores changes his mind again.