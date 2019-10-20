Getty Images

Wait, what?

You heard it right: The Tank for Tua Dolphins lead the Bills 14-9 at halftime.

The Bills left the field for the locker room to boos from the home crowd. They have 148 yards, six penalties and have allowed the Dolphins 141 yards while converting three of five third downs.

Buffalo drove 54 45 and 49 yards on their first three possessions but settled for Stephen Hauschka field goals of 39, 43 and 45 yards.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has gone 7-of-9 for 91 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown pass was a 12-yarder to DeVante Parker.

Kalen Ballage scored on a 3-yard run with 14:49 remaining in the first half.