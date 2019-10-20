Dolphins turn into Dolphins in second half as Bills win 31-21

Getty Images

The Dolphins led more Sunday than they have the rest of the season combined. For all the good it did them.

The Dolphins turned back into the Dolphins in the second half, with a pair of turnovers that cost them points and gave the Bills points. In the end, Buffalo won 31-21, converting the takeaways into 15 points and scoring an exclamation point touchdown on an onside kick return.

The Dolphins led 14-9 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a long drive. They called for a fake field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 4 and holder Matt Haack gained 2 yards.

But Ryan Fitzpatrick recovered his own fumble on the next play, losing 10 yards, and then was picked off by Tre'Davious White on the ensuing snap. The Bills drove 98 yards in 12 plays, with Josh Allen hitting John Brown for a 20-yard score to give Buffalo the lead.

Allen’s longest throw came after his run into the end zone on the 2-point conversion. Allen celebrated by trying to hit the press box with ha celebratory throw.

Allen went only 6-of-15 for 90 yards in the first half. He finished 16-of-26 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins then assured yet another loss when Preston Williams fumbled at his own 28 after a 6-yard catch from Fitzpatrick. White forced the fumble and Jerry Hughes returned it 11 yards to the Miami 16.

Three plays later, Cole Beasley caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to give the Bills a 24-14 lead with 6:31 remaining.

Fitzpatrick ran for an 11-yard score with 1:45 left, but it was too little, too late as the Bills not only recovered the onside kick but Bills safety Micah Hyde returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.