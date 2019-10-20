Dolphins turn into Dolphins in second half as Bills win 31-21

The Dolphins led more Sunday than they have the rest of the season combined. For all the good it did them.

The Dolphins turned back into the Dolphins in the second half, with a pair of turnovers that cost them points and gave the Bills points. In the end, Buffalo won 31-21, converting the takeaways into 15 points and scoring an exclamation point touchdown on an onside kick return.

The Dolphins led 14-9 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a long drive. They called for a fake field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 4 and holder Matt Haack gained 2 yards.

But Ryan Fitzpatrick recovered his own fumble on the next play, losing 10 yards, and then was picked off by Tre'Davious White on the ensuing snap. The Bills drove 98 yards in 12 plays, with Josh Allen hitting John Brown for a 20-yard score to give Buffalo the lead.

Allen’s longest throw came after his run into the end zone on the 2-point conversion. Allen celebrated by trying to hit the press box with ha celebratory throw.

Allen went only 6-of-15 for 90 yards in the first half. He finished 16-of-26 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins then assured yet another loss when Preston Williams fumbled at his own 28 after a 6-yard catch from Fitzpatrick. White forced the fumble and Jerry Hughes returned it 11 yards to the Miami 16.

Three plays later, Cole Beasley caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to give the Bills a 24-14 lead with 6:31 remaining.

Fitzpatrick ran for an 11-yard score with 1:45 left, but it was too little, too late as the Bills not only recovered the onside kick but Bills safety Micah Hyde returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

  4. Josh Allen is Mr. 4th quarter. Too bad NE robbed him of the chance of finishing that game, but we’ll have another crack at it. 10-11 and 2 TDS in the second half. No turnovers. Quite a few drops. The defense missed Milano today, Alexander looked completely lost and overmatched. You could tell this team wasn’t ready for the Dolphins after the bye, McD needs to keep these guys rolling. Also, can we run the ball more than 20 times a game? Please?

  5. Dolphins are pathetic. If they take an ankle injury prone QB from Alabama and have no one to block for him, or a running game to take offensive pressure off of him, or a defense to help him, he will get more than an ankle injury. I have been a dolphin fan since day one for them in the 60’s, but I’m no longer watching the games. It’s a waste of time.

  6. Miami beat themselves in this game. Bills are not a complete team. Bills will finish with an 8-8 record. Bank on it.

    Miami outplayed Buffalo period.

  7. I don’t want pretty seasons – just winning ones!

    Bills are finding ways to win these games every time, and usually in the 4th. I think it’s great that Patriots fans think homefield is wrapped up because KC is struggling, without even watching what’s happening in their own backyard.

    The division is still very much in the mix. That game at Gillette could decide it.

    For the next day or so, I’m a Jets fan….

  8. Trap game? Dolphins get better every week, bills fans need to come to grips that they don’t have a franchise QB. As Steve Young said, you can’t teach accuracy. Allen doesn’t have it. Will be looking for a new one within two years.

  9. Miami is showing the tank. Competent football in the 1st half, implosion in the 2nd half. It’s been that way for a few weeks now. It’s like Flores is reminding the team that they want the 1st overall pick in the draft during halftime, we can’t go out there and actually win a game…we want Tua.

  11. finfan65 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Trap game? Dolphins get better every week, bills fans need to come to grips that they don’t have a franchise QB. As Steve Young said, you can’t teach accuracy. Allen doesn’t have it. Will be looking for a new one within two years.
    *****************************************
    They’ll stay delusional until he’s finally gone, and then they do it all over, again and again.

  12. Miami is not going to draft Tua… I said it weeks ago and I will say it again. They have 3 picks in the first round, 2 look to be in the top 10. They are going to build the O and D lines. Perhaps they can take a shot at Lawrence next year. Tua has Mariota written all over him. Drafting him next year would turn out horribly. Miami is 3 years away from being competitive. You take Tua next year and he will get the snot beat out of him for 3 years. Miami has so many holes (Thanks to the stupid deals trading Tunsil and Minkah)…

  13. Look at all these sour fans of other teams. “Dolphins beat themselves”, yeah, when the defense had their worst statistical day of the season and allowed Allen to catch fire in the second half. Phillys next, I guess we’ll hope they beat themselves too.

  15. Bills had as much trouble beating the winless Dolphins as the 1-5 Redskins did. The Bills vaunted defense also allowed the Fins to score more points in today’s game than any other this season. Coming off a bye while playing at home doesn’t say much for their coaching staff or the players. I see an 8-8 or at best 9-7 team this year, with losses to Philly, Browns, Cowboys, Ravens, Pitt, NE and possibly the Jets.

  16. Again, joetoronto eats another weeks’s worth of cold and nasty crow…

    It took the Bills a half to climb out of their bye week funk, and then look out…

  17. That Fitz is a gamer with much heart, this game was a lot closer because of him.

    And hopefully this was a wake up call for the Bills, they are not good enough to take any game for granted. I imagine McDermott gave an epic speech during halftime because they played much better 2nd half.

  18. It’s a division game – always tough. Opposing fans are all about style points today.

    Hope it stays that way. When other fans are talking style points, it usually means your team got the W.

  19. Bills fans are trash talking after squeaking by, at home, with an extra week to prepare, against a Dolphins team that is not even trying to win? OK, sounds about right.

  20. As of now Miami has the 2nd, 9th and 22nd pick. Need more Steelers and Texans losses. That Bengals/Miami game ought to be interesting lol

  21. I have no idea if the Bills are good or not. Their wins are all against teams with losing records. Their one game against team with winning record they lost.

    However i looked at their schedule for rest of the year. they have 6 games left with teams currently with losing records. I predict they will win at least 11 games based on this

  23. I think Flores is doing a great job of coaching with his hands tied and a stripped roster. It’s a young team made up of undrafted rookies,no bodies and other teams cast a ways, and they play hard and have been showing improvement weeekly. The future looks bright.

