End-of-week #PFTPM podcasts will get you ready for Week Seven

It’s Sunday morning. You want to get ready for Week Seven. You have plenty of choices on TV.

You also have plenty of choices that don’t require you to sit there and watch the screen you’ll be sitting there and watching from 1:00 p.m. ET until after 11:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Toward this end, we give you the latest editions of the #PFTPM podcast. On Friday, it was a visit from Panthers tight end Greg Olsen with your excellent questions and answers wrapped around it. On Thursday, the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast reviewed every game, with picks both straight up and against the spread.

Among other things, I’ve promised (at Simms’ behest) to wear a Kirk Cousins jersey next Thursday for the joint podcast (and possibly for PFT Live) if the Vikings somehow beat the Lions today in Detroit. However, I didn’t say whether it will be a Minnesota, Washington, or Michigan State version of the Cousins uniform.

It all can be heard below, or via the #PFTPM podcast feed.