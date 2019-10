Getty Images

The Falcons are losing again, but that might not be the worst news.

Quarterback Matt Ryan just limped to the locker room, with an apparent ankle injury.

Ryan was hurt while being sacked by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the fifth he has taken on the day. The Falcons ruled him out, which is perfunctory since they’re trailing 30-3 late in the fourth.

The Falcons are now in the hands of Matt Schaub, the only other quarterback on their 53-man roster.