Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling active for Packers

The Packers practiced without their top three wideouts all week, but they’re only missing one of them in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Geronimo Allison was upgraded from doubtful to questionable with a concussion and a chest injury on Saturday. The positive movement continued on Sunday when he avoided the inactive list.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was listed as questionable on Friday with ankle and knee injuries. He will also be in the lineup.

Davante Adams was ruled out for a third straight game with a toe injury. Ryan Grant is inactive after being signed during the week.

Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd round out Green Bay’s available receivers.