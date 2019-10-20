Giants score on blocked punt, cut Arizona lead to 17-14

Getty Images

The Cardinals scored 14 points quickly in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and the Giants have done the same in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones hit Rhett Ellison for a 28-yard touchdown to get the Giants on the board and the Giants scored again less than two minutes later. The Cardinals had to punt from their own end zone after a Markus Golden sack on third down and Michael Thomas blocked Andy Lee‘s kick.

Elijhaa Penny recovered the ball for a touchdown that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 17-14.

Jones is now 4-of-7 for 46 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saquon Barkley has 28 yards on four carries on his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.