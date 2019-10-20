Golden Tate: We made Cardinals D look like ’85 Bears

Getty Images

In the first six weeks of the 2019 season, the Cardinals had forced three turnovers while never allowing fewer than 340 yards of offense to an opposing team.

The Cardinals had three takeaways on Sunday, including their first interception of the season, and held the Giants to 263 yards in a 27-21 road win. Two of the turnovers came on strip sacks of Daniel Jones and the Cardinals had eight overall sacks as Giants guard Kevin Zeitler said the team’s offense “sucked today.”

Wide receiver Golden Tate signed on to that kind of assessment.

“That’s very frustrating,” Tate said, via NJ.com. “I mean, we made those guys look like the ’85 Bears. We had a great scheme. We just did not execute. I felt like a lot of times, we were kind of playing behind the sticks. We’ve just got to be better at details. We don’t need to be the best team in the league. We just need to be better than the team we’re going against. And today we just absolutely weren’t.”

The Giants offense also struggled against the Vikings and Patriots in losses leading into Sunday’s game and they’ve now turned the ball over 14 times in five games with Jones at quarterback. Tate remains confident that the team is “going to fix this crap” and the sooner the better if they’re going to have any shot at avoiding a third straight losing season.